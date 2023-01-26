Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) vs. Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Financial Contrast

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A Coupang -2.95% -28.35% -7.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Meiwu Technology and Coupang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Coupang 1 2 9 0 2.67

Volatility and Risk

Coupang has a consensus target price of $22.61, indicating a potential upside of 40.60%. Given Coupang’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupang has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Coupang shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Coupang’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.71 -$1.08 million N/A N/A Coupang $18.41 billion 1.55 -$1.54 billion ($0.34) -47.29

Meiwu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang.

Summary

Coupang beats Meiwu Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. It also performs operations and support services in China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

