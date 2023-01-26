MELD (MELD) Trading 12% Higher This Week

MELD (MELD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One MELD token can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a market capitalization of $34.57 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MELD has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.37 or 0.00406150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,553.91 or 0.28508733 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00587800 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,488,283,054 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02521362 USD and is up 4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,664,015.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

