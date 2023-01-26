MELD Price Tops $0.0224 on Top Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. MELD has a market capitalization of $33.35 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00403183 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,518.87 or 0.28300445 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00589637 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,488,301,176 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02521362 USD and is up 4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,664,015.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.