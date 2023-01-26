Members Trust Co Makes New $359,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $369.13. 866,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,572. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.85 and a 200 day moving average of $359.65.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.