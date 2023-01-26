Members Trust Co Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.40. The stock had a trading volume of 764,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,445. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

