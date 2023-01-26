Members Trust Co Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Members Trust Co lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,150,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,808,789. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $484.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

