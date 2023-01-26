Members Trust Co Sells 4,104 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Members Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.22. 4,310,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,990,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.