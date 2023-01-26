Members Trust Co Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,362,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 22.7% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,995. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $240.71. The stock has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

