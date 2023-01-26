Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $530.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,442.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

