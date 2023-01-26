Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on MBWM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Mercantile Bank Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of MBWM opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $530.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98.
Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank
In related news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at $246,442.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 11.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
