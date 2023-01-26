Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MBWM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MBWM opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $530.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at $246,442.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 11.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.