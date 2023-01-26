Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.67 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $275.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

