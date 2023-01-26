Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

NYSE:MRK traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,449,036. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $270.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

