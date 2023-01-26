Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Trading Down 0.1%

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.96. Approximately 12,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 8,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meridian to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. The company has a market cap of $185.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Meridian had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Meridian by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Meridian by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Meridian by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Meridian by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

