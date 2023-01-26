Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.23

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.23 and last traded at $105.95, with a volume of 16677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.
Meritage Homes Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullin Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.