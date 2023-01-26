Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.23

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.23 and last traded at $105.95, with a volume of 16677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.69. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Articles

