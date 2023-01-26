Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 254,236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 140,309 shares.The stock last traded at $14.75 and had previously closed at $14.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Merus Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

Insider Activity at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. Merus had a negative net margin of 139.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $211,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,482.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the first quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Merus by 278.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Merus by 330.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

