Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Down 46.9% in January

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,200 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 813,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 978,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,710. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 34.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MESA shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

