Metadium Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (META)

Metadium (META) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Metadium has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $52.98 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00406323 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.55 or 0.28520853 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00587151 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000174 BTC.
Metadium Coin Profile
Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars.
