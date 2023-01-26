Metahero 24 Hour Volume Reaches $673,242.82 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Metahero has a market cap of $23.92 million and $673,242.82 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.23 or 0.01337497 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006595 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015383 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00034554 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.23 or 0.01658605 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

