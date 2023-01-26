Metahero Hits 1-Day Volume of $797,085.97 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.05 million and approximately $797,085.97 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.49 or 0.01342861 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006567 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015348 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00035512 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.67 or 0.01663681 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

