Metis (MTS) Trading Down 12.8% This Week

Metis (MTS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Metis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $177,951.03 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metis has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002577 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00405719 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,601.94 or 0.28478505 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00586528 BTC.
Metis Profile
Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com.
Metis Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.