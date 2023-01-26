Metis (MTS) Trading Down 12.8% This Week

Metis (MTS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Metis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $177,951.03 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metis has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00405719 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,601.94 or 0.28478505 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00586528 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.