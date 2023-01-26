Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

MCHP stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

