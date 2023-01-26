Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $240.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.47. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.82.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 522 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

