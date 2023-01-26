Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

NYSE MTX opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.41.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 174,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 144,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,375,000 after purchasing an additional 137,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,813,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 58,310 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

