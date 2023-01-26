MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Shares Up 13.3%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.45. 428,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 308,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers.

