Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 3,451 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VB traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.14. 192,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.65 and a 200 day moving average of $187.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35.

