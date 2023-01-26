Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 758 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,563,268. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.1 %

Globe Life stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.62. 53,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,184. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.