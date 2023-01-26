Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,419,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after acquiring an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 343,195 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $146.18. The stock had a trading volume of 498,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day moving average of $151.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

