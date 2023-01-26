Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $216.52. 214,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.71 and a 200-day moving average of $207.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

