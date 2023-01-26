Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,720 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.62. 1,345,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,605. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.89. The company has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

