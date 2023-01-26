Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,347. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.