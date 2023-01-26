Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $362.87. 783,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,550. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $540.46. The company has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.56.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,150 shares of company stock worth $7,960,211. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

