Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $957,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,929. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

AMT stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.42. The company had a trading volume of 345,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,265. The firm has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

