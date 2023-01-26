Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 332 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Dollar General by 51.0% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after buying an additional 438,407 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Dollar General by 103.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after buying an additional 435,631 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 130.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,001,000 after purchasing an additional 260,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 553.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 283,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,508,000 after buying an additional 239,792 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DG traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.76. 248,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,470. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.62. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

