Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,481 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NSC traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,057. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.89.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.86.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.