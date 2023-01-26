Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 18,502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 468% from the average daily volume of 3,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

