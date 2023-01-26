MKM Partners Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to Neutral

MKM Partners lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $83.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.76.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $68.89 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $156.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,218 shares of company stock worth $1,490,951. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

