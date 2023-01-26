Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR) Shares Down 0.1%

Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 25,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Mohr Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohr Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohr Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.