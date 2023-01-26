Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Shares of Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) were down 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Molten Ventures Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

