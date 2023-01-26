Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.90.

Moncler Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50.

About Moncler

(Get Rating)

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.