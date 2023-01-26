Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $9.41

Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $9.22. Mondee shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOND shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Mondee in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Mondee in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Mondee alerts:

Mondee Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,355,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,734,974.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $348,868 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondee

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.