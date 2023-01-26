Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after buying an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after buying an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monster Beverage by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after buying an additional 7,530,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $104.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.35. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $104.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

