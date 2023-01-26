Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 9,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 47,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Motive Capital Corp II during the first quarter worth about $496,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,670,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 117,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Motive Capital Corp II by 173.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 164,392 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motive Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial software and information services companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

