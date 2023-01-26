Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $258.57 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

