Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER) Short Interest Up 368.2% in January

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 368.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Stock Down 0.8 %

Mount Rainier Acquisition stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 46,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,877. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

About Mount Rainier Acquisition

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

