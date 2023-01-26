MX Gold (CVE:MXL) Stock Price Up ∞

MX Gold Corp. (CVE:MXL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose ∞ on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,168,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,846,272 shares.
MX Gold Trading Up ∞
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.
MX Gold (CVE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.
MX Gold Company Profile
MX Gold Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Willa property with 21 mineral claims covering a surface area of approximately 5,329 hectares located in the Slocan mining division, British Columbia.
See Also
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for MX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.