Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.98

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.98 and traded as high as $23.96. Myers Industries shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 86,773 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $875.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,957.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,751,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,084,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Stories

