Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Cap of $105.72 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00003430 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $105.72 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,130.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00384341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.00760137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00095697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00575233 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00193138 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.