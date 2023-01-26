Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $105.25 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $105.25 million and $1.58 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,154.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00385406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.23 or 0.00748134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00094442 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00570031 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00177934 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

