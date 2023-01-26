Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 2,650.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NANX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024. Nanophase Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 million, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

