National Bank Financial Raises Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$2,750.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$2,750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNSWF stock traded down $6.00 on Thursday, hitting $1,734.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $1,280.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,850.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,599.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,538.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $13.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 65.94%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

